Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $5.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

