Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.89.

TSE TD traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,481. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$78.40 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$179.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

