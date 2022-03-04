Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $70.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

