Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU opened at $23.89 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.