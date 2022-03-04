Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.69 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

