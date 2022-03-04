Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,884 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nokia were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nokia by 7,276.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 792,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

