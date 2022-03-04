Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.85. 18,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.94.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

