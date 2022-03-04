Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $170.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.43.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

