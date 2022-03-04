Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $325.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.51. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

