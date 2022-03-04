Roth Capital Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Neutral

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.