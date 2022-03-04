Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Buyback $1.90 billion in Outstanding Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

