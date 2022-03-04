Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

