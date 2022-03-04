Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Receives Not Rated Rating from Morgan Stanley

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMO. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

RMO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,072. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 26.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

