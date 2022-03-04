Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 58,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

