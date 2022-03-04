Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.