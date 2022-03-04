Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 360 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $594.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

