RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.17

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.17 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.11). RM shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.11), with a volume of 171,965 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

