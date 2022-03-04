Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 119.73.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting 47.64. 544,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,074. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 72.83.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.