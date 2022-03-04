RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Up 100.3% in February

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,244 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the period.

RIV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 105,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.