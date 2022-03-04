Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

