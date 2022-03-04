Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Rimini Street updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

