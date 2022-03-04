Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Announces Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Rimini Street updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Rimini Street stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 711.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

