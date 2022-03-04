Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS RICOY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.73. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

