Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 519,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

