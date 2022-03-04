Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.