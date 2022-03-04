Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

