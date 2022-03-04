Reviewing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Sientra -118.93% N/A -45.72%

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Sientra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 17.83 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.89 Sientra $71.24 million 2.18 -$89.95 million ($1.86) -1.44

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus price target of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 241.57%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sientra beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

