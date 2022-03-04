Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

2/28/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $290.00.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $298.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Griffin Securities from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $289.00 to $275.00.

2/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $346.00 to $289.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $278.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

