Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

3/4/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00.

2/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

1/20/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $124.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

