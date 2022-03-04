Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vroom has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vroom by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vroom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

