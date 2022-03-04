Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

WPP (NYSE: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

3/1/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71).

2/4/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/29/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/27/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

