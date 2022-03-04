Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

WPP (NYSE: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

3/1/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71).

2/4/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/29/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/27/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Get WPP plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.