Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

WPP (NYSE: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 3/1/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90).
- 2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10).
- 2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71).
- 2/4/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 1/29/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 1/27/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of WPP opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $83.69.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
