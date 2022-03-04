Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

