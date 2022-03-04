Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $210.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

