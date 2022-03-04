Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 1,139,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,621. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

