Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,800 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BXC opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

