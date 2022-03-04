Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,768 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

