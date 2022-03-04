Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.63 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Xunlei Profile (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.