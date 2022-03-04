Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 39,700 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,448,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.71 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

