Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 116,600 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 786,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 83.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
SBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
