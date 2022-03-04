Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 48,700 Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Radio were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

