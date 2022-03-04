RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 349,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

