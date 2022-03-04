Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $376.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.88. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

