Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onex (ONEXF)

3/1/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$114.00 to C$118.00.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00.

Onex stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. Onex Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

