Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onex (ONEXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Onex (OTCMKTS: ONEXF):
- 3/1/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$114.00 to C$118.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00.
Onex stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. Onex Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.
