Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

2/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $181.00.

1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $161.98. 32,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.