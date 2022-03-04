Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.43) to ($6.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 774,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,880. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

