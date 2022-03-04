Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $755,092.35 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.83 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.