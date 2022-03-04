Raymond James Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $279.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $294.00 to $279.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.14.

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.24 on Monday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,323,021,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

