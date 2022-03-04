Raymond James Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.63. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$31.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

