Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnWave in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

